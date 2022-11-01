VOICES: Home visiting programs in Ohio deserve reauthorization and expansion

As the Committee deliberated the legislation, Congressman Wenstrup shared his experience visiting Every Child Succeeds and said, “To hear from a young mom and know she’s in a better place and on a better path reminded me of the good work this this program does and showed me the value of investing in a program we know works.”

But there are still many more steps that must happen before future funding for MIECHV becomes law.

Here in Ohio, MIECHV supports more than 25,000 home visits each year to families. Governor DeWine has called for the expansion of Nurse-Family Partnership to every county in Ohio and has asked that all available state and federal funding sources should be used to advance access to home visiting for families who need these critical services.

As an early childhood advocate in Ohio, I know home visiting programs work as I have seen the transformational impacts they can have on our families and our communities.

It is imperative that Congress finish their work to reauthorize, expand and strengthen MIECHV before the end of the year so that home visiting programs in Ohio – and across the country – do not lose vital funding. Better outcomes for children and families create better outcomes for all of us in Ohio.

Jim Spurlino is the Chief Executive Officer at Spurlino Materials and Board member of Ohio Kids First (Chair), Every Child Succeeds, and the Prenatal-to-3 Policy Impact Center.