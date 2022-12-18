VOICES: If you love Dayton, where should you buy your coffee?

Track your locally owned business purchases for a month. The average consumer household spent $5,2599 on food consumed at home in 2021. Where are you buying that food? Did you go to Dot’s Market? Or Dorothy Lane Market? Or Gem City Market?

That same average consumer spent $3,030 on food away from home. So where are you eating out? Did you eat your pizza at South Park Tavern, Cassano’s or Marion’s?

Where did you hoist that pint? Was it at the Fifth Street Brewpub, Warped Wing, Eudora or one of the many other microbrew pubs?

And finally, what about your chocolate fix? Esther Price Candies and Winans Chocolates are both awaiting you.

In behavioral economics, the latest fad is “nudges.” Here is a little nudge. Take out your cellphone. Set an alarm for each day at 7:30 a.m. Title the alarm “Buy Local Today.”

Richard Stock, Ph.D. is the director of the Business Research Group at the University of Dayton.