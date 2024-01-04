VOICES: Immigrants enrich the Dayton region with their culture, food

Dayton has a significant and diverse immigrant population that has been growing and thriving for quite some time. This vital presence offers another way to experience Dayton’s immigrant contributions to our community by attending an Ethnosh “NoshUp.”

Ethnosh is an informal food club organized through The Collaboratory that arranges community dinners at local immigrant-owned restaurants. The events have restarted in the past few months after pausing for Covid. Now there is a new NoshUp each month. There is a growing community of friendly foodies that attend to experience new flavors and cooking styles. They also get a first-hand civics lesson from the restaurant owners who tell stories of how their restaurants came to be.

People generally leave the NoshUps with a heightened sense of appreciation for both world foods and their neighbors. We can learn much about what life is like in other places, and we learn that it is also available here in our Welcome City. In the first few months of the restarted Ethnosh, noshers have experienced tastes of Ethiopia and Mexico. Coming soon is an experience of India, a taste of Peru and some Mediterranean offerings.

The next opportunity to tantalize your palate and experience the value of diversity is Jan. 14 at Cedarland Bakery and Restaurant on Linden Avenue. This is Lebanese cuisine with authentic recipes brought from the old country. When it is served Ethnosh style, that means there are platters delivering many flavors and textures. It is a time of learning and good conversation.

NoshUp regulars have learned that there is always something on the menu that elicits a cry of “Oh yes!” Sometimes it’s just a little bit of garnish or an unfamiliar sauce that ushers in a new understanding, a glimpse of another world. Sometimes that little bit of understanding can season the story of immigration with a sense of appreciation.

Information about Ethnosh is at the website ethnoshdayton.org where reservations can be made.

Scott Millsop is a VISTA Worker at The Dayton Collaboratory.