VOICES: Immigration is the solution, not the problem

Growing up as an immigrant, I knew I was different, but always felt that being Middle Eastern made me more distinguished. When we celebrated our New Year – Nowruz, marked by the first day of Spring – all my friends thought it was fascinating. Anytime I came back from visiting Iran, everyone wanted to see pictures. When my mom made traditional Persian or Arabic food, all my friends swooned!

Sadly, the attitude towards immigrants has shifted over the years, beginning with the horrific events of 9/11 and hitting its peak under the Trump presidency. Instead of being celebrated for our differences and unique contributions, we felt hostility – especially us immigrants with brown skin. Immigration has become politicized, and immigrants who are in search of a legal path to the American dream have become villainized in the worst way. But why? A few bad apples come in every color and from every corner of the world, so why are not we hyper-focused on them?