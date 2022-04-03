VOICES: In conversation with Gen Z

Caption CREDIT: Pew Research Center Caption CREDIT: Pew Research Center

Gen Z seems to have a lot of interest in climate issues, racial justice issues, gender justice issues. Which issues are you most interested in? Karsen Rhoades Gender issues. I say that just because I think that a lot of people can be judgmental towards any gender but especially women. I think that there’s still a big gap between men and women, and I’m not a fan of that, being a woman myself, so I find that to be important.

Jaime Naylor: I’m interested in the social aspects, LGBTQ+ rights and women’s rights. I belong to those communities. I’m in a very professional setting at my job, and I still see a lot of issues with sexism and the like. ‘Oh well, you’re speaking to my male colleague, but you won’t speak to me?’ There’s also kind of a lot of double standards for women still.

So having strong women in your life is important.

Jamie Naylor: A lot of the people I know that I look up to, like my sister or my boss, are strong women and just talking about the issues that we face and talking about feminism and patriarchy and all that. So I just think I’m one in that community.

A number of people in Gen Z say they are politically active. What does that mean to you?

Jamie Naylor: Political activism takes a few different routes. We see a lot of political activism and social media. I know TikTok has been a big platform for that, along with Twitter and Facebook. Someone could be tweeting about their beliefs in support of a cause. I know there has been a lot of social media activism regarding the “Don’t Say Gay” bill that’s currently going on in Florida. I also think Gen Z is more likely to vote and to encourage others to vote. And I think data from the past election of 2020 would show that. So yeah, I just think being politically active means being out and being active and being vocal, but also participating in our democratic process.

What do you wish people knew about your generation?

Karsen Rhoades: I think our generation is pretty open minded more then the older generation. I’m not saying everybody’s that way, but I have a few people in my life who were just very close minded. I wish that people knew that we were open minded and not being judgmental.

So in other words, these are folks, who have made up their mind about whatever the issue is, and they’re not really interested in debating about it.

Karsen Rhoades: Right.

What do you wish people knew?

Jamie Naylor: We’re not as lazy and selfish and self absorbed as people may think. If you just sit down and have a conversation with us about what we’re going through, about how we see the world, about our struggles growing up in this world, and being young in this world, you might find that we are actually good, caring human beings, just trying to get by.

Do you find the older generations tend to dismiss Gen Z as either being not savvy or worldly enough?

Karsen Rhoades: Some people think that we are not very well educated on the topics that they believe we should be educated on. So I think we’re kind of looked at as dumb and maybe uneducated on certain topics.

Well, is it that you’re dumb, or is it that you don’t agree with them?

Karsen Rhoades: I think it could be a little bit of both. If you don’t agree then there’s no point in even expressing how you feel because they don’t want to hear it anyway. And that probably goes back to being close-minded.

Jamie Naylor: I think it’s more that they just don’t agree with us. They don’t agree with our values and my beliefs. And they can’t really understand our values or beliefs because I think the generations are so defined. They can’t even fathom my side if that makes sense.

WSU student Karsen Rhoades

WSU student Jaime Naylor