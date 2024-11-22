VOICES: It’s heartbreaking to see how fragile the local business community has become

What we didn’t expect was the overwhelming response. Not just from supporters, but from fellow business owners facing similar struggles. Many shared that they’re one setback away from closing, with empty dining rooms, slow sales, and mounting challenges. While it’s comforting to know we’re not alone, it’s heartbreaking to see how fragile the local business community has become. This is not a club any of us want to be part of, and we all find ourselves wondering: Are things about to improve, or is the end near?

To our fellow business owners and all who work/rely on their doors staying open: We are in this together, and the strength of our community gives us hope.

To everyone who supports any of our city’s small businesses: Thank you. It means more than you know. We understand the economy is tough, the cost of living has skyrocketed, and budgets are tight. We are living/suffering through it with you.

We don’t know how or when things will get better, but we’re all in agreement — we’re ready for brighter days. If you can support local businesses, now is the time. And if you can’t spend, there are so many other ways to help — sharing social media posts, writing reviews, or simply showing encouragement. Here are three impactful ways to support local small businesses without spending money:

1. Spread the word: Tell your friends, family, and coworkers about your favorite local businesses. Word-of-mouth recommendations help bring in new customers.

2. Engage on social media: Follow, like, share, and comment on their social media posts to increase their visibility and reach a wider audience. Tag people you know might be interested. Help promote their fundraising efforts, donation drives, or volunteer opportunities. Even if you can’t contribute financially, sharing these initiatives widens their reach.

3. Write positive reviews: Leave glowing reviews on platforms like Google, Yelp, or Facebook. Positive feedback builds credibility and attracts new customers.

These small actions help strengthen the local economy and build a supportive community for small businesses to thrive.

Brittany Danielle Smith is the co-owner of Heart Mercantile and Luna in downtown Dayton.