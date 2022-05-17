VOICES: Law approving cameras in Ohio’s nursing homes is a step in the right direction

Some nursing home corporations do not appropriately screen employees. Instead, they look for cheap labor. This means that violent predators can make their way onto the company’s payroll, gaining access to vulnerable victims that reside in the facility.

The issue of whether a family has a legal right to install a camera in their parent’s nursing home room has been a sticky one. Many states do not allow cameras in nursing home rooms because it might violate the privacy rights of nursing home staff and other residents. Nursing homes argue that allowing cameras inside rooms raises privacy concerns due to HIPAA. However, nationally, there has been a growing trend to allow cameras in facility rooms.

Luckily, the Ohio legislature fell on the right side of this issue by passing Esther’s Law. The Ohio House and Senate unanimously passed the bill, after which Gov. Mike DeWine signed it into law.

Families can now purchase ordinary nanny cams and place them in their loved one’s nursing home room. Families should discuss their intentions with nursing home management, so the proper notice is given to facility staff.

Even if you do not intend on watching it regularly, an unmonitored camera can have a deterrent effect on staff. When staff suspect they are being watched, inevitably, they will provide better care for the resident.

Every Ohioan with a loved one residing in a long-term care facility should take advantage of this new law allowing cameras inside resident rooms. Through increased supervision and accountability, we can end the systemic cycle of abuse and neglect inside our nursing homes.

Michael Brevda is the managing partner of Senior Justice Law Firm, which focuses its practice on nursing home negligence claims. He can be reached at www.SeniorJustice.com or 888-375-9998.