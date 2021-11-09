VOICES: Leaders need to support those with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers

Today, more than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, including an estimated 220,000 in Ohio. Alzheimer’s is the sixth-leading cause of death in our nation and kills more people than breast cancer and prostate cancer – combined. It is also one of our nation’s most expensive diseases, with a total cost of nearly $355 billion last year.

As the number of those with Alzheimer’s continues to grow, most primary care physicians believe that the medical profession is not ready for the growing number of people with Alzheimer’s or other dementia. We must do something before our healthcare system is overwhelmed.