VOICES: Let’s end gerrymandering in Ohio once and for all

How could this happen? The problem is that the Ohio constitution doesn’t have a penalty for the creation of unconstitutional maps. Despite a constitutional mandate requiring an open and transparent process, politicians on the Ohio Redistricting Commission made these illegal maps behind closed doors over and over again. When fair district maps were needed for the 2022 election and had not been provided by the commission, Ohio voters saw it for what it was. Our politicians were trying to run out the clock. Ohio voters had to vote on unfair, unconstitutional maps in that election. It’s voters who suffer when Ohio maps are not balanced, and politicians aren’t accountable to voters.

The Citizens Not Politicians initiative fixes these problems. It would create a 15 member Ohio Citizens Redistricting Commission made up of 5 Republicans, 5 Democrats and 5 Independents who represent the different geographic areas and demographics of Ohio. It prohibits current and former politicians, political party officials, and lobbyists from serving on the commission. It requires fair districts by making it unconstitutional to draw maps that favor ANY political party or individual politician, and it requires the commission to operate under an open and independent process that relies upon impartial map drawing specialists.

Getting an Ohio constitutional amendment on the ballot is difficult. 413,000 signatures must be collected from at least 44 of Ohio’s 88 counties by June 2024. If enough signatures can be gathered, the initiative will be on the November 2024 ballot. If voters approve the reform measure, then new maps would be created using the new process in time for the 2026 election.

You’ll see signature collectors out at events and going door to door. The important thing to remember is the name, as it says it all: Citizens Not Politicians. Let’s end gerrymandering in Ohio once and for all. Sign the Citizens Not Politicians petition.

Jennifer Fisher is Co-president of Organization for the League of Women Voters of Oxford.