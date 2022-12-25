VOICES: Let’s make 2023 the year of Well-Being

While much progress has been made in the region over the past 15 years, too many of our residents are still experiencing hopelessness. And this costs us all. For the Dayton region to truly thrive, we need a new model that transcends economic injustice, systemic racism and environmental degradation and recognizes that people are more important than money. In order to build a new model, we need to rethink how we define and measure success, because what we measure is what we value and what we measure drives the design of the model.

In America today, we mostly define community success in economic terms — Gross Domestic Product (GDP), stock market performance, average household income, unemployment rate, poverty rate, home prices, etc. The problem is we are measuring the wrong things if we want to understand and improve individual and community success. We propose a new model based on “Well-Being,” which requires a radically different set of actionable measures that promise to provide a much better picture of the reality on the ground in our community in order to lead to meaningful change.