VOICES: Libraries and artists in our community are the agents of change

For example, DML, in partnership with WYSO Yellow Springs and the International College of Broadcasting, has reimagined music and books by creating a spin-off version of NPR’s Tiny Desk performances called “Tiny Stacks,” which invites local artists to perform amongst the book stacks at one of our 17 locations Now in its third year, Tiny Stacks is a paid opportunity for selected and participating musicians/performers, which is important because artistry deserves to be financially supported. It is an opportunity for our patrons to experience the rich and diverse talent Dayton has to offer. It introduces communities to new artists, offers them the chance to connect directly with creatives who are passionate about music, and gives them an opportunity to see the vast resources DML offers.

Tiny Stacks has been such an industrious initiative and patrons have enjoyed the free programming. It is a unique opportunity because it provides the community with free, innovative, creative, fun, and joyful spaces — who would not want to live in a world like that?

I believe libraries are pioneers for how we re-imagine the world we live in, especially for artists. Sustainable change is often driven from artists who shift the culture by way of hearts and minds, which in turn changes policies and laws that influence how we experience everyday life. Libraries and artists in our community are the agents of change: if they work together, anything is possible.

Mariah Johnson is the Dayton Metro Library Cultural Programming Manager.

2024 Tiny Desk Performances: