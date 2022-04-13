VOICES: Local congregations must be invited to contribute and lead

Our parish is part of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, which encompasses 19 counties. According to an article published last September in the Dayton Daily News, in 1970, there were 259 parishes with 529,000 members led by 417 active diocesan priests. Now there are 206 parishes (many have shrunk considerably) with approximately 442,000 members served by 150 active priests. A substantial number (17.5 %) of the current pastors have reached retirement age.

The response to this crisis by Archbishop Dennis Schnurr is a program called Beacons of Light, which groups our churches into parish ¨families.¨ My wife and I are now part of Northeast District #7. Holy Angels, St. Anthony, St. Mary, St. Helen, and Immaculate Conception are all on the east side of Dayton with long and significant histories. Twenty years ago, each of these parishes had its own pastor, and most had assistant pastors. All but St. Mary still have a parish school, one of the primary ways that Catholics pass on their faith to younger generations. As of July 1, 2022, these five churches will have one pastor and two vicars (assistant pastors). Maintaining the current mass schedule may be impossible, and sustaining four schools will be difficult.