VOICES: Make space for every person to live their truth safely and with pride

At the core of suicide prevention is connection. The LGBTQ+ community frequently contends with rejection, isolation, and stigma from family, peers, and society. Mental health isn’t simply about chemical imbalances; it’s about the human need to belong, to be seen, and to be affirmed. When those needs go unmet, psychological distress can deepen into despair. But when we foster acceptance, visibility, and love, we give life back its meaning.

That’s where events like Pride Rocks! come in — not just as celebrations but as lifelines. Held annually to raise awareness for suicide prevention services, Pride Rocks! is more than a community gathering — it symbolizes hope and solidarity. Connection, after all, has always had the power to heal. It unites people across differences, amplifies voices, and reminds us we are not alone.

In my work, I’ve seen firsthand the transformative power of community. When LGBTQ+ individuals and allies attend events like Pride Rocks!, they aren’t just showing up for a good time — they’re showing up for each other. Funding from Pride Rocks! supports programming that promotes community connections. Every shared story chips away at stigma. Every rainbow flag waved in awareness becomes a banner of survival. Every rainbow becomes a symbol of our connection to humanity.

Yet suicide prevention doesn’t begin and end with events. It starts in our homes, schools, clinics, and hearts. It means using inclusive language. It means challenging discriminatory policies. It means training counselors to understand the unique cultural and psychological needs of LGBTQ+ individuals. Affirmative therapy — which centers on a person’s identity as a source of strength, not pathology — is a proven, powerful tool in this mission.

Affirmation begins with listening. Too often, LGBTQ+ people are spoken about rather than spoken with. We must listen with compassion, without judgment. We must be brave enough to sit with pain and strong enough to hold space for joy. This act of listening and understanding is not just important; it’s a fundamental part of suicide prevention and community support.

If you’re reading this and struggling, please know this: your life matters. You are not broken, and you are not alone. There are people who care — friends, therapists, support groups, and strangers — who love you exactly as you are. And if you’re reading this and wondering how to help, the answer is simple: show up. Support Pride Rocks!. Donate to LGBTQ+ mental health organizations. Educate yourself. Speak up when it’s uncomfortable. Make space for every person to live their truth safely and with pride.

The fight to prevent suicide is not just a mental health issue — it is a human rights issue. Through compassion, action, and attending events like Pride Rocks, you are lighting the way toward a world where every LGBTQ+ person feels safe, seen, and celebrated.

In that world, hope doesn’t just survive — it flourishes and it heals.

Dr. Jason Dedek-Keeler, PsyD, MBA, specializes in guiding individuals toward self-discovery and positive change with Hearthstone Psychology.