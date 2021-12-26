VOICES: Meaningful connections build strong communities

“It is not your duty to finish the work, but neither are you at liberty to neglect it.” (Pirkei Avot - Ethics of Our Fathers, 2:16)
In the Jewish tradition, we have a steadfast goal of working to make our world a better place. This repair of the world — tikkun olam in Hebrew — drives us to speak out against injustices, advocate for those less fortunate, and act to make our communities safer places to live and thrive. While a complete and perfect world may not be achieved in our lifetime, it is still our obligation to commit ourselves to improve the world for those around us, and to teach our children to continue in this fashion. At Temple Israel, we strive to create meaningful connections between our congregants, as well as lasting relationships with other partners in the community who share our values and commitments to social action and social justice. It is through strong relationships and partnerships that we can achieve lofty goals and enact true change.
In 2022, we hope to further strengthen the established bonds with our community partners to work towards a world that is safe from fear, violence, and poverty. Our Mitzvah Series was created to partner with social service organizations and charities such as St. Vincent de Paul, Clothes that Work, and the Foodbank, who provide vital services to our friends and neighbors in need. Each quarter, one organization is highlighted and we rally together as a congregation to provide monetary donations and items to support their work.
As we continue to navigate the pandemic, we are also cognizant of the importance of the health and safety of our community. Obstacles have been put in our path for the last two years, but through our Caring Committee, we are committed to checking in on each and every congregant’s mental, physical, and spiritual health through phone calls and other touch points. We will also meet people where they are - both physically and spiritually — so that the important values and teachings of Judaism remain a part of everyday life. Accessible worship services and multi-access programs provide many avenues for involvement. Strong connections build stronger communities.
Temple Israel is also committed to enacting change in the face of hatred, injustice, and anti-Semitism. Through partnerships with regional and national organizations in our Reform Jewish movement and other advocacy groups, we pledge to speak out against all acts of hate and violence, and advocate for policies that will create a more just and equitable Ohio. Our voices have more power when they are raised together as one.
The year ahead is filled with uncertainty, but it is also filled with possibility. The possibility of reaching someone on a new level. The possibility of bringing joy when there was once sorrow. Even the possibility of an end to this pandemic. Whatever lies ahead, we all have the power to take a step that leads us towards a more complete, peaceful world. May we all move from strength to strength as we say goodbye to 2021 and welcome in the potential of 2022.
Courtney Cummings, a native Daytonian, serves as the Music & Program Director at Temple Israel in Dayton. She enjoys sharing the gift of song and inspiring others with her love of music.
About the Author