VOICES: Meaningful connections build strong communities

In the Jewish tradition, we have a steadfast goal of working to make our world a better place. This repair of the world — tikkun olam in Hebrew — drives us to speak out against injustices, advocate for those less fortunate, and act to make our communities safer places to live and thrive. While a complete and perfect world may not be achieved in our lifetime, it is still our obligation to commit ourselves to improve the world for those around us, and to teach our children to continue in this fashion. At Temple Israel, we strive to create meaningful connections between our congregants, as well as lasting relationships with other partners in the community who share our values and commitments to social action and social justice. It is through strong relationships and partnerships that we can achieve lofty goals and enact true change.

In 2022, we hope to further strengthen the established bonds with our community partners to work towards a world that is safe from fear, violence, and poverty. Our Mitzvah Series was created to partner with social service organizations and charities such as St. Vincent de Paul, Clothes that Work, and the Foodbank, who provide vital services to our friends and neighbors in need. Each quarter, one organization is highlighted and we rally together as a congregation to provide monetary donations and items to support their work.