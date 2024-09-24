VOICES: My life is richer, my days are sweeter, and my heart is fuller because of my Haitian family

Business owners report that Haitian employees are reliable, hard-working, and have low turnover. Here are some facts: every Haitian that has received, or is receiving, benefits from Clark County Department of Job and Family Services’ (CCDJFS) office are documented and have permission to reside in the US. CCDJFS believes they have seen less than 20,000 Haitians come through their programs, and many of them have moved to other communities. This means we probably only have about 12,000 residents living in Springfield, and the vast majority are active, contributing members of our community, significantly lower than the wild speculations we have heard in the news. Most Haitians see welfare as a hand up, and every individual that I have worked with gets off welfare the minute they start making enough to support themselves.

To be fair, there are problems created or worsened by the huge influx of Haitian immigrants. But because of the misinformed media narratives, most Haitians are too scared to walk down our streets, which breaks my heart. Recently, we have seen white supremacist groups trying to threaten and intimidate our Haitian neighbors as well as our city leaders and other minority groups, along with bomb threats at our government buildings and schools. This must stop.

There have been several lies being spread about Haitians killing and eating wild animals and pets, even though there have been no reports filed with our police or local Department of Natural Resources. I am incredibly frustrated because neither political party can take credit for our increase in Haitian residents in Springfield; it is simply a migratory pattern, like the many before and still to come. But I am displeased that very few government leaders from either party have visited our city to see things from our perspective and help us find solutions. This also must stop. I hate that our Haitian neighbors are being “other-ized” and villainized by people on social media who have never once stepped foot inside Springfield city limits. I encourage those people to come and talk to the direct service providers working with the Haitians.

I would like to thank our governor for recently visiting Springfield and lending his support to our community. The experts he has sent are providing us the coordinated support we have been needing. I am humbled and honored to work alongside so many amazing people doing incredible work with and for our Haitian neighbors, many of whom are Haitians themselves. We have Haitian doctors, nurses, accountants, pastors, lawyers, teachers, daycare workers serving our community. Their ability to adapt to new environments is impressive, and their eagerness to learn English and adjust to life in Springfield is breathtaking.

I have spent about a year and a half studying Haitian Creole and I love teaching advanced English to Haitian students. I get to hear about their lives, how they came here, and what kind of foods and music they enjoy in Haiti. I get to encourage them and they encourage me right back. I gave up the privilege of “other-izing” my Haitian neighbors the minute I chose to step into their lives. To me, they are no longer “the Haitians”. They are my coworkers, my fellow congregants, my apartment neighbors, my friends, by brothers and sisters in Christ. We are ministering to the nations from our own backyards! I truly believe God has answered our prayers for economic growth, restrengthened family values, and a brighter future by sending Haitians here. My life is richer, my days are sweeter, and my heart is fuller because of my Haitian family.

Kelton Moore is a chaplain for a direct service provider in Springfield.