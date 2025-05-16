VOICES: NATO event an opportunity to showcase Dayton as one of the cultural capitals of the country

That same spirit of cultural engagement is what excites me about Dayton’s role in hosting the Spring Session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly. As NATO delegates gather to determine policies and initiatives that will shape the future of the Alliance, they will also have the opportunity to witness firsthand what truly distinguishes Dayton from other mid-sized American cities: a rich, evolving, and deeply rooted commitment to the arts.

In addition to high-level meetings and formal receptions, delegates will encounter the essence of Dayton’s cultural identity. They’ll see the powerful work of Willis “Bing” Davis, a living legend whose art speaks across generations and continents. They’ll experience the kinetic brilliance of the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company, one of the few dance troupes in the country with international stature and local roots. The NATO Village will transform downtown into a living gallery, showcasing the work of both established and emerging visual artists in activated storefronts. They’ll hear the unmistakable sounds of Dayton Funk — music that shaped a genre and helped define a generation.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

One of the most poignant cultural offerings will take place in the Arcade, where soaring sculptural works by Bosnian artist Edina Seleskovic — brought here through the efforts of Culture Works — will be on display. It’s a fitting symbol of global connection and local pride, especially as we honor the 30th anniversary of the Dayton Peace Accords. That landmark act of diplomacy, born of shuttle negotiations in our very own city, helped bring an end to one of the most brutal conflicts in post-WWII Europe. The delegates will not only discuss policy — they’ll witness the human side of peace-building, through the lens of our community’s artistic expression.

Words alone can’t dispel outdated notions of the Midwest as culturally inferior to the coasts, or counteract tropes that European visitors may carry — shaped by the media. For decades, cities like ours have promoted themselves through the lens of economic development, neglecting to highlight fully the deep cultural assets that make us truly unique.

It’s time to change that narrative. Dayton has consistently punched above its weight culturally, and this week is our moment to show it. But this is just the beginning. We must move beyond token investments in the arts and embrace a bold vision: to become one of the cultural capitals of the country. By opening our doors to the world this week, we are not just hosting — we are declaring our creative ambition. The question now is: what will we do with this momentum moving forward?

Rodney Veal is the host of ThinkTV/CET Connect and President of the board of OhioDance.