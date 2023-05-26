VOICES: Never forget the veterans impacted by drug addiction

Many other veterans struggle with emotional and mental health problems. This can often be compounded with physical injury or chronic pain leading to the use of opioids.

The veteran community also faces barriers when accessing treatment, such as cost or gaps in health insurance plans. Stigma regarding addiction and mental illness is still prominent. Veterans in rural areas have limited access to resources. Communities struggle with inadequate funding.

However, outside of the usual help provided by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the VA facility locator, other resources include:

The Ohio Department of Veterans Services offers benefits, resources, and other support;

OhioCares provides links to numerous resources for veterans and their families;

Helpful hotlines include the Veteran Crisis Line, 1-800-273-8255, and the Lifeline for Vets, 1-888-777-4443;

SAMHSA has a treatment facility locator where veterans can find specific resources in Ohio.

Families also play an essential role in supporting their loved ones. It’s ok to express concern about their drug and alcohol use. Speak to them openly and honestly about their addiction or drug use. Help them find treatment. Be patient and show compassion for what they are experiencing.

Drug rehab centers in Ohio have also become better equipped to help veterans, especially those with co-occurring disorders.

Families and communities should come together, advocate for help, and work together to help veterans in need. It’s never too late to offer a helping hand.

Veronica Raussin is a Community Outreach Coordinator for Addicted.org, passionate about spreading awareness of the risks and dangers of alcohol & drug use.