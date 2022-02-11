VOICES: Notes from a U.S. and Who Dey diplomat

The Foundation: My formative high school years were in the late ‘80′s. It was an amazing time to be a Bengals fan. The team was exciting. I can still do the Icky Shuffle. Little did I know that our playoff win in 1991 against the Houston Oilers would be the last one for three decades.

Family: One of the hardest things about being in the Foreign Service is living so incredibly far from “home.” I grew up watching football and other sports with my family. My first live NFL game was Bengals-Saints in the now-demolished Riverfront Stadium. My dad and I failed to break the curse when we attended the 2014 playoff game in Indianapolis against the Colts. In 2019 my daughter and I were in London for the Bengals-Rams game. That season we earned the number one pick in the draft and the right to draft Joe Burrow. Despite the many miles that might separate us, cheering for the Bengals or commiserating over how they could get better are shared family bonds.