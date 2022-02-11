VOICES: Notes from a U.S. and Who Dey diplomat

The Cincinnati Bengals won a playoff game, after 31 years, ending the longest drought in all of the major U.S. sports leagues. Then they defeated the Tennessee Titans and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bengals are going to the Super Bowl. To say this moment is cathartic is an understatement. I serve our nation as a diplomat in United States Department of State. As I travel the world, the Bengals are a part of my identity.
The Foundation: My formative high school years were in the late ‘80′s. It was an amazing time to be a Bengals fan. The team was exciting. I can still do the Icky Shuffle. Little did I know that our playoff win in 1991 against the Houston Oilers would be the last one for three decades.
Family: One of the hardest things about being in the Foreign Service is living so incredibly far from “home.” I grew up watching football and other sports with my family. My first live NFL game was Bengals-Saints in the now-demolished Riverfront Stadium. My dad and I failed to break the curse when we attended the 2014 playoff game in Indianapolis against the Colts. In 2019 my daughter and I were in London for the Bengals-Rams game. That season we earned the number one pick in the draft and the right to draft Joe Burrow. Despite the many miles that might separate us, cheering for the Bengals or commiserating over how they could get better are shared family bonds.
“Home”: As I serve in different parts of the world, having a touchstone is a way of remembering where I’m from. I have not resided in Ohio since 1992 but I go “home” nearly every year to spend time with my parents. And man, if it isn’t great to go to stores and actually see Bengals swag for sale. I am not alone!
A U.S. and Who Dey diplomat: Working in consular sections as Foreign Service Officers, our top priority is proving assistance to U.S. citizens. Much of our time is also spent adjudicating visas. As I advise my vice consuls who conduct interviews, you may be the only American that the person in front of you at the interview window may ever meet. How you treat them and how you represent your country matters. It is Diplomacy 101. I have found throughout my lifetime of world travels that I am frequently the only Bengals fan that people have met in person, even many of my American colleagues.
How I root for my team matters. I represent the United States and my home state of Ohio. I won’t bail when times are tough. Being a football fan and in particular a Bengals fan has facilitated conversations with my colleagues, visiting members of Congress, my local staff and other host country nationals, and with expatriates.
The Journey: I enjoy watching football, especially my Bengals. When you tether yourself to a team and then endure heartbreaking losses for 31 years, you learn to appreciate the journey. Being a Bengals fan has helped me to be optimistic and hopeful. Life may get complicated but we Bengal fans will travel the journey together, including the bumps in the road, knowing someday we will be rewarded – and that day has arrived!
Being a loyal Bengals fan has clarified a part of me. I won’t give up on you when the going gets tough. I’m not a fair-weather fan -- in sports or in life.
Who Dey.
John Ballard is a 1992 Beavercreek High School graduate and is a Foreign Service Office at the US Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine. The views expressed here are the author’s own and not those of the U.S. Government.
About the Author