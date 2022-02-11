VOICES: Our sports teams help us appreciate our communities

I came to Ohio in 1975 to attend law school at the University of Dayton. I’ll admit, when I arrived, Frigidaire was shutting down and things in town seemed pretty bad. In 1986, I was elected as City Commissioner and in 1989 I first presented my idea of bringing a minor league baseball team to Dayton. My proposal first made the DDN on Super Bowl Sunday and (rightly so) was buried deep in the sports section.

Years later, my vision for the people of Dayton was finally taking shape and in 2000, the Dayton Dragons became a reality. While I can’t take credit for the design of the Dragons’ stadium, I was involved in the group that pushed to hire the same firm, HOK Sports, that designed Camden Yards in the Warehouse District of Baltimore (the most beautiful stadium in the country, if you ask me). I remember seeing downtown Baltimore – with all its rundown buildings and warehouses – go from a community in trouble to a real local jewel after the development of the Oriole’s stadium. I envisioned the same transformation for downtown Dayton and hoped our community would see economic growth. After almost two decades, the northeast quadrant of downtown Dayton wouldn’t be what it is today without the Dragons and the vibrancy they brought to our community.