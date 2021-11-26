VOICES: November is Adoption Recognition and Recruitment Month

November Is Adoption Recognition and Recruitment Month. While the need is year-around, this month gives us the opportunity to shine a spotlight on Ohio’s foster system and the children awaiting permanency through adoption. The goal of Ohio’s foster system is to safely reunify a child with their first family, but foster and adoptive parents become a critical option when that is not possible.

This year’s theme is “Every Conversation Matters.” It emphasizes the importance of taking the time to listen and learn from youth in foster care. This is particularly important for the 1,400 teenagers in the foster system. More than 200 foster youth will become adults in the next year and are at risk of transitioning out of the children services system without a forever family. As anyone with older children knows, the need for a family doesn’t end at 18.