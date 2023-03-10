VOICES: Ohio failed our citizens who deserved reproductive freedom

For nearly three months, our clinic was unable to offer abortion services if cardiac activity was detected on ultrasound, usually around 6 weeks after the last menstrual period. Those three months consisted of sending patients hundreds of miles away to receive care, assisting with travel accommodations and expenses, and scrambling to see patients as soon as possible in order to avoid the need to travel out of state. Though we have been able to resume services in the state of Ohio, the impact of the Dobbs Supreme Court decision continues to reverberate throughout the walls of our health center.

Many states that have a total ban on abortions make an exception if the life of the mother is in danger – but it is difficult for lawmakers to define all instances where this would be necessary. For example, Ohio was the subject of news, outrage, and disgust around the world when a 10-year-old patient was forced to travel to Indiana for an abortion. According to the World Health Organization, pregnant adolescents have a high risk of eclampsia, infection, preterm birth, and intrauterine growth restriction. The body of a child is simply not equipped to handle pregnancy and birth - not to mention, the severe mental and emotional trauma that one must face to experience an assault resulting in pregnancy. If it is widely agreed that there are dangers associated with pregnancy at such a young age, then why was this patient sent out of state? The answer is simple: abortion providers do not feel safe that their medical expertise to serve their patients will be trusted and agreed with by politicians. In Indiana, the physician that performed this patient’s abortion was investigated by the Indiana Attorney General. How can physicians be expected to perform their job under constant scrutiny by those who have no understanding of the human body or a background in medicine? For many providers, the risk of losing their job, having their medical license revoked, and even being threatened with jail time, is an ever-looming fear.