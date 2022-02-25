VOICES: Ohio gerrymandering damages democracy

As a result of gerrymandering, Ohio has a history of corrupt government leadership. In last five years, two Republican Speakers of the Ohio House – Cliff Rosenberger and Larry Householder left office in disgrace. Prior to their leaving, they had the support of Republican representatives because they serve the party and not the people. Politicians have reaped the benefits of power while the businesses and people of Ohio suffered. Since 2000, Ohio has lost three congressional seats in Washington. They may not be good at running the state, but Republicans have mastered the art of gerrymandering.

Although their gerrymander actions are not violent and they are implemented by men wearing suits and ties, they have been quite effective at disenfranchising voters that that do not look like them.

An example of Republican gerrymandering and the disenfranchisement of Ohio voters is the treatment of Hamilton County in their proposed U.S. Congressional map. Hamilton County includes the City of Cincinnati and has approximately 800,000 people. It is diverse and progressive, and is governed by three female Democratic County Commissioners; two are women of color. In 2020 approximately 70% of the voters voted for Joe Biden for President. Hamilton County has enough people to be their own compact congressional district and would likely send a progressive voice to Washington D.C. However, the Republican leaders in Columbus decided that the voters in Hamilton County do not have the right for their voices to be heard in Washington. They prepared a map that carved Hamilton County into three pieces and diluted its progressive voters with nineteen other Ohio rural counties that do not face the same issues as the people in Hamilton County. Further, Republicans have selected three conservative white men to “represent” the progressive voters of Hamilton County. Two of them voted to overturn the election of Joe Biden, the person elected by the people they are supposed to represent.

Other Ohio counties with progressive and/or minority voters were also cut in a similar manner to benefit the Republican party and ensure the continuation of their white male delegation in the U.S. Congress.

We are not living in communist country where the party is supreme, and we are not living in an apartheid society where only certain people have voting rights. We are living in Ohio, where all people, regardless of party affiliation and race should have the constitutional right to free and fair elections and have a voice in choosing their representatives.

I respectfully request that the Governor DeWine comply with the law, create fair districts, and allow all citizens of Ohio a voice in government.

Tony Klimek is a practicing civil engineer and an active member of his community.