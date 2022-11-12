VOICES: Open enrollment an opportunity to create solid foundation for your family’s health

To ensure you have coverage in 2023 that supports your medical, mental and financial health, now is the time to start looking for a health insurance plan that meets your budget. The federal public health emergency, which extended eligibility for Medicaid health plans, is expected to come to an end sometime in 2023. Those who lose Medicaid eligibility will need coverage and an ACA individual plan can be a great choice.

There are a few things to remember when shopping for a health plan. First, the recent Inflation Reduction Act included additional subsidies for individuals and families shopping for Marketplace health plans through 2025, so you may very well find health plans more affordable in 2023. Second, there are many plans available at various price points, so it’s worth taking the time to find the right one. Finally, and maybe most importantly, you don’t have to go it alone. There is plenty of help available, from healthcare navigators to brokers to the insurance carriers themselves, all ready to assist you.