VOICES: Open enrollment an opportunity to create solid foundation for your family’s health

Like a good house, good health is built on a strong foundation. With Ohio’s Healthcare Marketplace Open Enrollment for 2023 taking place now through Dec. 15, it’s the perfect time to build a solid health foundation, giving you and your family peace of mind heading into the new year. And, thanks to new subsidies, you may find it’s more affordable than you think.
To ensure you have coverage in 2023 that supports your medical, mental and financial health, now is the time to start looking for a health insurance plan that meets your budget. The federal public health emergency, which extended eligibility for Medicaid health plans, is expected to come to an end sometime in 2023. Those who lose Medicaid eligibility will need coverage and an ACA individual plan can be a great choice.
There are a few things to remember when shopping for a health plan. First, the recent Inflation Reduction Act included additional subsidies for individuals and families shopping for Marketplace health plans through 2025, so you may very well find health plans more affordable in 2023. Second, there are many plans available at various price points, so it’s worth taking the time to find the right one. Finally, and maybe most importantly, you don’t have to go it alone. There is plenty of help available, from healthcare navigators to brokers to the insurance carriers themselves, all ready to assist you.
One great resource is available at GetCoveredOhio.org, a collaborative effort led by the Ohio Association of Foodbanks offering free, unbiased information for Ohioans exploring their health insurance options. They have set up a hotline at (833) NAV-4INS that is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. HealthCare.Gov is full of great, easy-to-understand information as well as tools to find healthcare navigators and brokers in your community. Finally, the health plan websites, such as Anthem.com, are also great resources.
Taking the time to understand your health insurance options can help you find the best path to better health and wellness, and potentially save you thousands of dollars. These plans cover essential health care services, including emergency care, prescription drugs, telehealth services and much more. It’s important to remember health plans offer zero-dollar preventive health care. This means consumers pay nothing for important preventive services such as mammograms, colonoscopies and regular check-ups. This is critical because many potentially life-threatening, not to mention expensive, health conditions can often be prevented or managed through early detection.
Before you start shopping, there are a few things you should pay close attention to. Health plans available through the Marketplace, and their prices, can change from year to year. Health plans’ doctor and hospital networks also change, so make sure your preferred health care providers participate in any plans you’re considering. It’s well worth your time to understand all your options even if you already have a plan.
If your 2022 health plan is not an option in 2023, please know you still have other options. Take a little time now to put a foundation in place for you and your family’s health and wellbeing.
With the cost of food, gas and utilities rising, many in Dayton and the Miami Valley are feeling financial pressure, forcing them to make tough decisions. Choosing to forgo health coverage should not be one of them.
Jane Peterson is president of Warren County-based Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio
About the Author