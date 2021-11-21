VOICES: Our community is built on the philosophy of being a good neighbor

From the police, to the fire department, to our teachers and our healthcare system, there are so many people who work behind the scenes to ensure our peace, health, education and safety. We know that our emergency and healthcare providers are professional and care about us and our families should we need them. We know that they go extra mile or even risk their lives for ours should the need arise.

I am thankful for the neighborly feel when I enter a store or call for work on my car and the person that greets me knows my name. I am thankful that I can trust those I do business with. I love it when I go to a restaurant and the server knows how I like my tea. This doesn’t happen in the big city nearly as much. I am thankful for the people who have served this community for so many years in the business that we all use and need.