VOICES: Our mission calls us to welcome the stranger

This is just the tip of the iceberg for many refugees arriving here. Part of our job is to help new arrivals become familiar with things like the public school system, transportation systems, shopping centers, local currency, budgeting, and new social norms. We rely on the expertise of many community partners and volunteers in the areas of health care, housing, employment, education, legal services, and language supports.

Refugees are legally allowed to work immediately upon their arrival in the United States. Our resettlement team works with each individual to assess their existing skills, help them with resumes and job applications, provide job readiness training, and help manage expectations. We also work closely with local employers, to match job skills to the employers’ needs and help ensure a positive experience for the business as well as the new employee.

This month I will celebrate 34 years with Catholic Social Services, including 13 years as CEO. Each program tugs at my heart in unique ways, but the stories of the resettlement program are both heart-breaking and inspiring. I am grateful for our dedicated, hard-working staff and volunteers who are truly a lifeline of support, as well as countless partners and supporters who genuinely care about the people, their stories, and their new lives in our community.

I invite you to learn more, or better yet, join us. A great place to start is on our website, at cssmv.org/services/refugees.

Laura Jordan Roesch is the CEO of Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley.