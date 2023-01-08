VOICES: Reform needed to addressing Eurocentric immigration policy

I am one who tries to see the glass half full. I believe that with strong conviction and hard work, anything can be achieved. However, we start the new year with certain powers that be, from the local governments of the southern border states to the Biden Administration, deciding who is worthy to celebrate in peace, in a warm home, with family and friends — and who is not.

I look south of the border, I look at war torn countries around the world, and I see a lot of misery, destruction, and loss of innocent human lives. Even during times of war, we as people represented by our elected politicians, display a racist tendency to give shelter for one group of people but not another.