VOICES: Overdeveloping Beavercreek will turn it into “Cementcreek”

The gas station was approved at March’s Planning Commission meeting because the officials on this board’s hands were tied with this parcel’s existing B3 zoning. Their approval restricts tractor-trailers from refueling there. Most citizens are grateful for this, but it may cause Beavercreek City to be sued.

This is zoned B3 today because, in the late ‘70s, a developer wanted to build a mall there. In response to the opposition from the residents in 1979, the trustees formed a task force of citizens to examine whether a mall at this location was for the common good.

Seeking the “common good” (considering the best interest of Beavercreek and the surrounding community) would be ideal. Having attended several Beavercreek City meetings, I noticed that Beavercreek officials neglect to consider the common good. The officials have stated that it’s not their job to do a market analysis to see if a gas station is needed at that location (with two gas stations within a mile).

Traffic issues also cannot be considered when approving a development during the zoning stage. This was frustrating because US-35 and Factory Road is a dysfunctional intersection. It is dangerous daily, especially when drivers unfamiliar with it drive here, like during soccer tournaments. Increasing traffic there won’t be in the best interest of the citizens living nearby.

When placing this parcel in Beavercreek’s 2020 Land Use Plan, I wish the city had the foresight to consider the environmental impact or plans for an overpass there. At the March 7 meeting, environmentalists addressed their concerns about RaceTrac possibly polluting the nearby creek (where Beavercreek gets its name), which runs into the Little Miami River. Citizens spoke about how US35′s “superstreet” was meant to be a temporary fix, but this development would make this U-turns highway permanent.

In the Dayton Daily News article, “Mayor Encourages Residents to Make Their Voices Heard.” Beavercreek’s new mayor, Don Adams, wrote, “Our focus has been on fostering a sense of unity, ensuring that every voice in our community is heard…One of our primary initiatives has been to enhance the quality of life for all residents.”

Mayor Adams, why is the West side of Beavercreek getting a vast new park, and we, on the East side, are getting a 24/7 gas station? Please consider sharing the wealth by developing only half of that parkland and creating another park on this open parcel to preserve our quality of life in Southeast Beavercreek.

Beavercreek City: Please consider the common good by not overdeveloping Beavercreek and turning it into “Cementcreek.” Let’s preserve the natural beauty and wonderful residential neighborhoods that are its essence.

Susan Marticello, proud mother of two adult daughters and former military spouse of 24 years, has served the local community in various employed and volunteer roles for over 20 years.