VOICES: Partnership helped Trotwood-Madison schools rebound from pandemic

But even the best classroom practices only make a difference if students attend. Many of the kindergarteners and first graders in the Mighty Rams classroom were “chronically absent” in 2021-2022, meaning they missed more than 10% of school days. When children that young are missing school, we must work with families to create solutions.

With L2ED’s coordination, family engagement activities connected families to one another and the school community; practices included regular communication (social media groups, emails, phone calls, and in-person meetings), incentives to build positive habits, and regular opportunities for feedback.

As caregivers engaged more actively with the classroom, the students’ attendance and achievement went up. Nearly 75% of families are active on a dedicated social media group, and attendance by caregivers at Teacher Conferences increased to 90%. These activities are also changing behavior outside the classroom. On a school-wide survey administered in February, 91.6% of Mighty Rams caregivers indicated reading with their young learners at least twice weekly, compared to 77.9% of other parents at the school. Over the school year, we’ve doubled the number of Mighty Rams students who score in “Good Standing” or “Excel” regarding attendance.

It works. A classroom dedicated to the science of reading matched with family engagement activities leads to increased attendance and improved literacy. Because of the success, we are expanding the Mighty Rams next year. I’m especially grateful to principal Ms. Anderson and teacher Mrs. Wilson-Gunn who embraced the opportunity to better serve our students. Their daily efforts, plus the creative program design led by our trusted partners at L2ED, resulted in positive outcomes for our students.

On behalf of the Mighty Rams, I invite you to a special performance on Thursday, April 27, at 6 p.m. Our students will take the stage at Trotwood-Madison High School with an original play based on the book, The Me I Choose to Be. It’s a celebration of literacy, art, self-confidence, and academic transformation; I invite you to join me to cheer them on.

I’ve served as teacher, principal, superintendent, community resident, and engaged parent. In each role, I’ve been blessed to witness and benefit from Learn to Earn Dayton’s thoughtful approach and significant results. In ways both visible and behind-the-scenes, they continue to be a source of support for families, communities, schools, districts, and – most importantly - our students. They have supported us, and I’m proud to add my voice in congratulating them for the well-deserved Systems Transformation designation from StriveTogether.

Dr. Reva Cosby is the Superintendent of Trotwood-Madison City Schools.