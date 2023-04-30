VOICES: Partnerships key to achieving whole-family outcomes

While the Omega CDC had been doing its best to serve children by offering tutoring, after-school, and summer learning, we realized early in our work that we lacked the resources to support children in meeting the aggressive academic and social outcomes expected. Gaps in the academic achievement of children in grades K-12 remained staggering despite our efforts to contribute to every student’s success. As a non-profit, community development organization with deep community roots, we sought to partner with Learn to Earn Dayton because it delivered strategies for closing academic gaps that would help organizations like ours to move the needle for Dayton students.

Omega CDC engaged in some of the early work of Learn to Earn Dayton, increasing our expertise and access to relevant networks and resources. We participated in sessions addressing early learning disparities with the ReadySetSoar team that preceded the Preschool Promise initiative of Learn to Earn. In those sessions, we learned that kindergarten readiness rates in northwest Dayton were among the lowest locally. This work helped inspire the Omega CDC to build the Hope Center for Families, with great emphasis on high-quality early learning at the core.