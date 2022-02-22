VOICES: Preserving African American burial grounds, protecting Ohio history

When I visited Union Baptist, local leaders highlighted the graves of Powhatan Beaty, a former slave and Civil War veteran who became an actor and received a Congressional Medal of Honor, and Dr. Jennie Davis Porter, the first African American to receive a graduate degree from the University of Cincinnati, and so many other great Ohioans.

Cemeteries like Union Baptist don’t just matter to those whose ancestors are buried there – they’re important historical sites, and they’re tools for education and understanding.

Last month we brought in Lonnie Bunch, Secretary of the Smithsonian, for a virtual Ohio event focused on the history we can learn from these burial grounds. He said “you can tell a great deal about a people and a nation by what they deem important enough to remember. But we may learn even more by what a country chooses to forget. Too often in our country that is African American history – which is why preserving these burial grounds is so important.”

It’s not a partisan issue. The bill we passed in 2019 was bipartisan, and this year I’m working with Republican Mitt Romney on the updated bill.

I will keep working to preserve and protect these historic sites, so future generations can learn about the profound impact those laid to rest here had in shaping our state.

Sherrod Brown is the senior U.S. senator from Ohio.