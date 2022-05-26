VOICES: Protecting Ohioans’ paychecks from wage theft

This bill will help level the playing field, and give workers more power to fight back. It will increase penalties for wage theft violations, improve accountability, and expand workers’ rights to their employment records. That includes requiring employers to provide employees an initial disclosure of the terms of their employment and regular paystubs to all employees.

It would raise the damages that workers receive when a company is convicted of violations to triple the owed wages, plus interest. And if the company retaliates against workers who come forward, the damages would go up to quadruple the wages owed.

Dignity of Work means hard work should pay off for everyone – and that means paying workers the wages they’ve earned.

Sherrod Brown is the senior U.S. senator from Ohio.