VOICES: Re-dedicate ourselves to a new birth of freedom

This July 4th we should re-dedicate ourselves to a new birth of freedom — and “that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the face of the earth.”

We should resolve that we will make this Republic a place where there is equality. Where there is no fictional status defined to exclude persons from the benefits of our society. A place where women are free to choose and where people count more than corporations, a place where hunger is forbidden and opportunity is equal.

For Jefferson, virtue was essential. “Virtue was about putting the common good before one’s own interests.” “As John Meacham has pointed out, Jefferson believed that liberty depended on the moral disposition of the populace. Governments are made by men, and receive their powers from “the consent of the governed.” The Declaration’s power comes from not only what we are, but what we can become.

As Martin Luther King said: “The American axion that all men are created equally reminds us — and we should think about it anew on this Independence Day — that every man is an heir of the legacy of dignity and worth.”

David Madden is a retired trial attorney, a mentor at the University of Dayton Law School and a spokesperson for the ACLU.