VOICES: Redistricting fight a disgrace to John Bingham’s legacy

John Bingham was born in Pennsylvania and, after obtaining his legal education, moved to Cadiz, Ohio to practice law. He was raised in a family of abolitionists, and Bingham became a Republican. He became known as a ‘radical Republican.’ All for the Union and all for abolition. He was elected to the 34th Congress as a Whig but ran and won his seat as a Republican in the 35th, 36th and 37th Congresses. But after the 1860 census, his district was eliminated by redistricting, so he ran against a Democrat who was a peace candidate and lost because Ohio did not permit soldiers to vote by mail. Bingham was a Lincoln partisan and was appointed to serve the Union Army as judge advocate. When Ohio changed the law to allow soldiers to vote by mail, he ran for the 39th Congress and won.

When the Civil War ended, the Thirteenth Amendment had passed, and Abraham Lincoln had been assassinated. Bingham served as the civilian prosecutor in the Lincoln murder trial. “Tennessee” Johnson had become president and although a war Democrat who had claimed support for the freedmen, his vision of Reconstruction of the rebels clearly meant returning white men to power as soon as possible and not giving the newly freed slaves the right to vote. Johnson’s interference with Congressional Reconstruction and Military Reconstruction eventually led to the first impeachment in American history and John Bingham was the House prosecutor.