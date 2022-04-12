VOICES: Redistricting fight a disgrace to John Bingham’s legacy

There was a time in America when carrying the flag meant more than hugging the flag. Ohio sent over 300,000 soldiers to the Union Armies in the East and West, more than any other state. Grant, Sherman, Sheridan, McClellan, Garfield, Hays, and Custer, who broke the rebel armies, were all from Ohio. Throughout Ohio villages, towns and cities, over 80 memorials celebrate and honor the service and sacrifice of these soldiers to the Union. In Cadiz, Ohio, there is a monument honoring another man from Ohio who fought for abolition and the Union.
John Bingham was born in Pennsylvania and, after obtaining his legal education, moved to Cadiz, Ohio to practice law. He was raised in a family of abolitionists, and Bingham became a Republican. He became known as a ‘radical Republican.’ All for the Union and all for abolition. He was elected to the 34th Congress as a Whig but ran and won his seat as a Republican in the 35th, 36th and 37th Congresses. But after the 1860 census, his district was eliminated by redistricting, so he ran against a Democrat who was a peace candidate and lost because Ohio did not permit soldiers to vote by mail. Bingham was a Lincoln partisan and was appointed to serve the Union Army as judge advocate. When Ohio changed the law to allow soldiers to vote by mail, he ran for the 39th Congress and won.
When the Civil War ended, the Thirteenth Amendment had passed, and Abraham Lincoln had been assassinated. Bingham served as the civilian prosecutor in the Lincoln murder trial. “Tennessee” Johnson had become president and although a war Democrat who had claimed support for the freedmen, his vision of Reconstruction of the rebels clearly meant returning white men to power as soon as possible and not giving the newly freed slaves the right to vote. Johnson’s interference with Congressional Reconstruction and Military Reconstruction eventually led to the first impeachment in American history and John Bingham was the House prosecutor.
In 1866, John Bingham wrote Section I of what would become the Fourteenth Amendment. “No state shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges and immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any state deprive any person of life, liberty, or property without due process of law, nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.” Bingham fully intended that the Bill of Rights should apply to the states. He also articulated the philosophy that there was a nation composed of all native born and naturalized Americans, whatever their color.
We often hear the argument from the right, “this is a republic” as if republic and democracy do not equate as one at the founding or in interpreting the Fourteenth Amendment today. In Federalist #39, James Madison defined the nature of his Republic and it was thoroughly democratic. This republic, our United States, was to be governed by the majority. Madison said government derives “all its powers” from “the great body of the people” and, as constitutional scholar Akhil Reed Amar has said, “these principles are rooted in majority rule popular sovereignty.” Article IV of the Constitution guarantees a republican form of government to all Americans. Madison clarified America was not to be governed by a faction.
The redistricting, gerrymandering fight in Ohio is about exclusion of voters and thwarting majoritarian rule. It is the same fight John Bingham fought in trying to establish protections for all Americans of whatever color and especially to protect voting. An Ohio representative gerrymandered out of his seat wrote the most powerful amendment in the Constitution in order to protect majoritarian rule.
David Madden is a retired trial attorney, a mentor at the University of Dayton Law School and a spokesperson for the ACLU. He was an Infantry platoon leader and LTC in the JAG Corps. His book The Constitution and American Racism was published by McFarland Press in 2020.
About the Author