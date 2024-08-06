VOICES: Research and collaboration: The legacy and future of flight in Ohio

AAM’s development requires substantial infrastructure and advanced software for operational safety and efficiency. Parallax Advanced Research, alongside its affiliate, the Ohio Aerospace Institute (OAI), plays a pivotal role in this evolution. Our efforts are concentrated in two key areas:

1. Research and Development: Through contracts with the U.S. Air Force and NASA, Parallax and OAI have developed expertise in autonomy and human-machine teaming. Our Science of Intelligent Teaming™ integrates artificial intelligence with human factors research to advance autonomous systems, crucial for the safe integration of new aerial vehicles. This research supports the AAM market by providing insights and technologies needed for safe and efficient aerial operations.

2. Program Management and Collaboration: Parallax and OAI manage programs like the Ohio Federal Research Network (OFRN) and the Center for Advanced Air Mobility Initiative (CAAM-I). These programs facilitate cutting-edge research and provide critical safety insights to the FAA and other stakeholders. We also support technology commercialization and small business development in the AAM sector. For instance, OFRN-funded projects have led to 13 patents, demonstrating our success in translating research into marketable technologies.

Parallax and OAI excel in facilitating collaborations across government, academia, and industry. This “human-to-human” connection is essential for advancing AAM technology and developing its infrastructure. The OFRN program has allocated over $61.7 million to 35 research projects led by industry-academic teams across Ohio. This includes partnerships with 22 universities and 106 businesses, showcasing Ohio’s extensive network and collaborative strength.

Several Ohio-based entities are making significant strides in AAM. For example, Kent State University’s OFRN-funded project developed a lightweight, high-energy-density power source for vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft, enhancing UAV flight time and payload capabilities. This project involved collaboration with the Air Force Research Laboratory and NASA Glenn Research Center, highlighting the effectiveness of collaborative research in addressing critical technological challenges.

The CAAM-I grant has also been instrumental in supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs in the AAM sector. Over 65 companies, including many minority, women, and veteran-owned businesses, have benefited from CAAM-I’s initiatives, leading to notable advancements and funding opportunities for companies like UAVistas and Aampersand.

Ohio’s strengths in aerospace innovation and research, coupled with Parallax and OAI’s collaborative efforts, position the state as a leader in the future of AAM. Our expertise, derived from years of study and mission-tested technologies, supports both commercial and military applications of AAM. For instance, Parallax has supported the U.S. Air Force’s Agility Prime campaign to accelerate the development of eVTOL vehicles.

Managing security and integrating dual-use technologies are also critical aspects of AAM development. Parallax and OAI address these challenges through secure communication protocols and advanced infrastructure. Our Mobile Testing Evaluation Center (MTEC) provides essential testing and evaluation services for unmanned systems, contributing to advancements in multi-UAS operations.

The future of AAM hinges on Ohio’s continued leadership and innovation. With Parallax and OAI’s ongoing efforts, supported by strategic partnerships, Ohio is well-positioned to drive transformative progress in aviation and aerospace. Our commitment to research, collaboration, and technological advancement will shape the next era of aviation and aerospace transportation.

Dr. Edie Williams is Director of Strategic Partnerships, Communications, and New Business at Parallax Advanced Research.