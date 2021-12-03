VOICES: Schools must be firmly grounded in the principles and practices of diversity, equity and inclusion

We, the people, in our schools, our communities, our state, and our nation have allowed ourselves to become sidetracked by fear, misinformation and tribalism. For those of us who recognize and embrace the diversity in our society, we face indomitable challenges to create opportunities for equity and inclusion that must be addressed for the sake of generations to come. The healing process begins with truth. For those who fear a closer examination of our curriculum, we seek to shed a light on the things we are not supposed to talk about. After all, the real purpose of education is to excite the learner taking necessary steps to imbue the mind with the critical thinking skills to analyze information and empower questioning skills that leads to accurate conclusions.

That brings us to the question as to whether the vote taken by the state board has created a healthy learning environment for our students or stifled the learning process? We concur with a statement from the League of Women Voters Ohio: “Schools must be firmly grounded in the principles and practices of diversity, equity and inclusion, including anti-discrimination, anti-racism, anti-hate, multiculturalism and cultural proficiency.” Our educational institutions must be intentional in their approach to achieve these tenets of DEI.