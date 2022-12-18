VOICES: Shop local to keep our community strong and thriving

As small business owners in Dayton, we can tell you firsthand that running a business is no easy feat. It takes blood, sweat, and more tears than we care to admit. But despite the challenges, there is nothing more rewarding than seeing a familiar face or new customer walk through our doors, especially during the holiday season.
Dayton is our home, and we love the diverse mix of people that make up our community. That’s why it’s so important to us to support our local businesses. Not just small the shops, but also all the local restaurants and service companies. When we shop and dine locally, we’re not just supporting small businesses like ours, we’re also supporting our neighbors and friends who own and operate these businesses.
We are constantly amazed by the generosity of our customers and community who go well beyond shopping our store, who are always willing to pitch in and help with anything: donating to local causes, helping us move heavy things, sharing posts about local animals in need, and providing quotes for sidewalk signs.
The past couple of years have been especially rough for local businesses. Many of us have had to adapt to changing circumstances, but despite the challenges, we’ve persevered and are still standing. And we couldn’t have done it without the support of our community, but many of our futures are uncertain and we are adjusting as much as anyone else in these weird, “unprecedented times” — or whatever we are currently calling it.
We have watched so many incredible businesses close this year, and it breaks our heart every single time. We know what goes into that decision, and how emotional and stressful it must be. It’s another painful reminder that our economy is fickle and unstable and how intricately intertwined the world is, as if the pandemic wasn’t enough. As if our community hasn’t been through enough.
That’s why we’re constantly reminding our community to shop locally and support small businesses, not just during the holiday season, but all year round. We understand that it’s tempting to take the easy route and shop at the big box stores. However, when you shop locally, you’re not just supporting small brick-and-mortar businesses like ours. You’re also supporting local artists, bakers, and makers who may not have a physical storefront (many of them have also have an online presence – check them out!).
By shopping locally and supporting these small businesses, you’re helping to strengthen our local economy and allowing our community to remain vibrant and unique. When small businesses thrive, it creates a sense of community and attracts more foot traffic to the area. This in turn helps to attract even more small businesses, creating a positive cycle of growth and prosperity.
So, thank you for your continued support of all the small businesses. It means everything to us. Together, we can make a difference and keep our community strong and thriving.
Brittany Danielle Smith, Kait Gilcher and Carly Short are the co-owners of Heart Mercantile in downtown Dayton. Brittany Danielle Smith and Carly Short are also co-owners of its sister store, LUNA Gifts & Botanicals, along with Tracy Robillard, Sarah Smith, and Kelley Fortener.
About the Author