VOICES: Shop local to keep our community strong and thriving

That’s why we’re constantly reminding our community to shop locally and support small businesses, not just during the holiday season, but all year round. We understand that it’s tempting to take the easy route and shop at the big box stores. However, when you shop locally, you’re not just supporting small brick-and-mortar businesses like ours. You’re also supporting local artists, bakers, and makers who may not have a physical storefront (many of them have also have an online presence – check them out!).

By shopping locally and supporting these small businesses, you’re helping to strengthen our local economy and allowing our community to remain vibrant and unique. When small businesses thrive, it creates a sense of community and attracts more foot traffic to the area. This in turn helps to attract even more small businesses, creating a positive cycle of growth and prosperity.

So, thank you for your continued support of all the small businesses. It means everything to us. Together, we can make a difference and keep our community strong and thriving.

Brittany Danielle Smith, Kait Gilcher and Carly Short are the co-owners of Heart Mercantile in downtown Dayton. Brittany Danielle Smith and Carly Short are also co-owners of its sister store, LUNA Gifts & Botanicals, along with Tracy Robillard, Sarah Smith, and Kelley Fortener.