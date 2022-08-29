VOICES: Social media helped sustain small businesses during the pandemic

As a black, female small business owner, reaching customers during the pandemic was a daily challenge. Before the pandemic, my shop, Jaeluxe, located in The Greene, was not just a boutique, it was a community gathering space. It was a place for women to visit, get caught up on life, and of course, shop. With the day-to-day uncertainty of the pandemic during those early weeks in March 2020 and a new environment of restrictions and health regulations, I desperately missed seeing my customers in person. I soon realized social media was a great way to connect and was key to my survival, and that of numerous small businesses.

If I have any tips to share with other small business owners who are trying to navigate the ever-evolving digital world, it is to keep educating yourselves in the online and social media space. Adopting a robust social media platform as a small business owner may seem daunting, but I encourage you to seek out trainings and stay up to date on new features. The tools on Facebook and Instagram for retailers, like Shops, allow the playing field to be leveled with larger brands without a huge budget.