VOICES: Speaking up, standing together against violence

Just recently, at the Hope Zone Youth for Peace Gathering, I stood alongside over 200 community members, including children, at a rally and march. We united to protest gun violence and prioritize the voices of our youth. This gathering was more than just a one-day event; it was a powerful affirmation of Omega CDC’s commitment to creating safer spaces for everyone in our Hope Zone community, with a focus on our children.

Omega CDC, the lead organization for the Hope Zone Promise Neighborhood, surveyed 84 young people across Northwest Dayton about community violence. Not surprisingly, our youth shared their beliefs that gang activity, drug use, and access to weapons were among the prevalent causes. They also pointed to underlying issues like poverty, lack of education, and family concerns as significant contributors to violence. Most importantly, these young people shared that they see themselves as active participants in making their community safer by modeling positive behavior, resolving conflicts, and building our community. They asked for safe spaces with educational support, security, mental health services, and mentorship. These insights provide a clearer picture of the challenges our young people are facing and should serve as a guide for community leaders and organizations on how to better support them.

Now is the time for action! Our youth have spoken, and our community has protested. Now, organizations, institutions, and leaders must step up to create safe spaces and develop programs and activities that offer our young people positive outlets and opportunities to connect. By providing the resources and support needed, community organizations can work WITH our youth toward breaking the cycle of violence. Our community’s strength lies in our unity and our collective determination to create a brighter, safer future for all. To stay informed and explore ways to get involved, reach out to us at hopezone@omegacdc.org.

Vanessa Ward is President of Omega Community Development Corporation (CDC).