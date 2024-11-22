VOICES: Struggling after the election? Find a worthy cause to support.

Understood all too well here.

We all have times of disappointment, anger, loss. It happens. The world gives us stunning, brutal hard knocks here and there.

Sometimes we fear we will never recover, will never be the same afterward.

Usually it works out, though.

Yet there are times, God knows, when we feel that hammer-blow to our central core, slamming into our world like nothing that has come before — or so it seems — and we stumble away, reeling from the impact and shock and repugnance and horror.

Never gonna get over this, not gonna happen…

I feel your pain, as the saying goes.

Right now, personally, I am trying to get past a death in the family and various other shocks and grief and sorrow.

My mother passed away recently.

And my daughter feels I failed to support her during her grandmother’s passing, so she is mad at me. In truth she has been angry with me for at least a year, with all she and my mom have been through in that time, and various other stresses. But enough of that.

My point is we have grief and sorrow and disappointment at times. It can be an absolute living hell.

And it can look like it will never end. I will spare you the sappy, uplifting, encouraging greeting-card philosophy here, friend. You know how you feel and what you want and what you hope for. Same here. What you want is likely what I want — we want things to be different. To not have this situation as-is. We want change.

Not likely to happen today, is it?

So what would perhaps make you feel better?

Maybe just this: Find a worthy cause to support. Something that seems to fit your hopes for the future.

If your dog or cat or other pet just died — which can sure feel like a death in the family, right? — perhaps set up for a small regular donation to aid ASPCA or SICSA or some other animal-friendly organization. Your money, however small the amount must be, will help relieve some of the suffering those innocent creatures face daily.

If someone you care about just ended their own life, maybe you could do something to support the organizations offering counseling to prevent suicides, or that offer help for the families affected.

Should you be offended at the recent election results, you may possibly wish to support an organization that appears likely to help your political beliefs in future. For instance, maybe a routine donation to the the American Civil Liberties Union, if that fits your beliefs and your goals. Or another group closer to your worldview.

You also can give of your time — donating an hour or two a week could be a huge benefit to a worthy organization near you. And you will be spending time with people who share your goals and beliefs, all working toward the same end.

In any case, when you feel that bad, my dear friends, at least do this — get out of the house. Go someplace to see friendly faces, laughing children, happy families. If nothing else, go see a fun movie.

We are all highly affected by the people around us, our emotional states being highly suggestible, and happiness, honestly, is very contagious. So try to find a way to distract yourself from the ugly feelings of the moment and enjoy your day

Whatever you are going through, this, too, shall pass. I promise!

Dennis Porter is a full-time caricature artist (www.drawme.com) living in Kettering.