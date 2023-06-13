VOICES: Support those in recovery with a Sober Summer

Although Montgomery County was successful in seeing a significant drop in fatal overdoses between 2017 and 2018, largely due to the promotion and use of the life-saving drug Narcan, the epidemic raged on and gained fuel during COVID.

Between 2019 and 2020, deaths from overdoses involving opioids increased by almost 25 percent in Ohio, with more than 5,000 Ohioans dying from overdoses in 2020.

The state of Ohio has worked hard to help its residents recover from the crisis, receiving more than $5.5 million so far from the federal government to support its efforts to help Ohio workers, families, and children harmed by the epidemic.

Montgomery County formed a task force in 2016 to combat opioid addiction and overdoses among its residents. One recent effort was the release of the OD Surge Alert. This text-based system alerts residents when overdoses are spiking in the area in order to protect people from fentanyl-laced drugs and other drug-related risks and provide them with helpful resources.

Recovery from addiction, a chronic but treatable health condition, requires courage and commitment.

In order to be effective, treatment might involve living onsite at a rehab center for a period of time. Aftercare may involve attending 12-step recovery group meetings or going to therapy for months, years, or a lifetime.

People entering treatment face upheaval in their lives, and often have to do so amidst the stigma of addiction — a stigma that is weakening but still exists, in which some people believe that addiction is a choice, not a medical condition.

Addiction can be almost as taxing on family members too.

So, whether you’re bravely on the path to recovery, sober curious, or showing support, there are plenty of ways to have a fun, sober summer in beautiful Southwest Ohio.

Many people enjoy spending time in nature, but did you know that it can even help us heal? A recent study by researchers at the University of Exeter involving 20,000 participants found that just two hours of nature time per week is all people need to report feelings of good health and psychological well-being. Five Rivers MetroParks offer a variety of amazing outdoor experiences without having to travel far.

“Dry bars” are also becoming popular. Places like the Redemption Recovery Bar in Dayton are designed to be supportive environments for those looking for fun nightlife experiences without having to worry about the presence of alcohol.

Cruising around the city on a bike is a great way to visit neighborhoods you’ve never seen or check out new coffee shops and restaurants. Use the Link Dayton app for a one-time bike rental or a membership, and choose from electric or traditional bikes. Simply pick up the bike from one of 37 hubs throughout Dayton and return it to one when you’re done.

You can also find more resources for recovery on our website, recoveryohio.org/resources.

Rebecca Fischer is a writer and editor for Ohio Recovery Center, an addiction treatment provider in Van Wert that helps people achieve long-term sobriety through individualized treatment programs and other evidence-based approaches.