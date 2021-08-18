VOICES: Supporting Black businesses have many benefits

For instance, Wilberforce University, a private, HBCU in Wilberforce, has a vibrant Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation. The center is engaged in helping young Black men and women find and hone their craft, carve a niche and challenge their entrepreneurial skills for the future.

As a requirement for graduation, each Wilberforce student is required to take the Foundation for Entrepreneurship course. This shows how critical entrepreneurship is to the university.

So, as we celebrate Black Business Month, I am entreating the many entrepreneurs around the Dayton area to look into underwriting some courses at the university or to support the Center of Entrepreneurship and Innovation at Wilberforce University. By so doing, these businesses are guaranteed a pipeline of young innovative minds ready to work for businesses set up and owned by people like them. The university is opened to partnering with Black businesses in diverse ways in a bid to opening doors of opportunities to the young Black folk.

According to the Dayton Daily News, in 2017, about 58,000 Dayton residents were Black, making up about 41% of the city’s population. Only 28 major U.S. cities have a larger share of Black residents. In 2015, the median annual income for Caucasians in Montgomery County was $39,925.

People of color earned $17,000 less, or $22,197. These figures are worrisome, and that is why Black businesses must help fill in the gap by supporting young Black folk who are demonstrating resilience, capacity, and tenacity to stem the tide by moving against all odds to still attend classes throughout the worst pandemic in the world’s history. These Black students are doing so because they want better lives. So, the case is already made that supporting Black businesses has many potentials and benefits.

On the occasion of the Black Business month, I wish all Black businesses continued success.

Dwobeng Owusu-Nyamekye, Ph.D., is dean of professional studies at Wilberforce University.