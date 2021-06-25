Wilberforce to cut tuition by 15% for in-state residents

Wilberforce University will lower its tuition by 15% for new undergraduate students who are Ohio residents for the upcoming school year.
As part of the Historically Black College/University’s “You Matter, We Care, You Belong at Wilberforce University!” campaign, some undergraduate students will now pay $10,217 in the upcoming school year for full tuition, a reduction from the $12,020 tuition for the 2021-2022 academic year.
The same reduction also applies to tuition for the master’s degree and CLIMB, the university’s accelerated adult degree programs.
“This is quality, affordable education. Wilberforce University wants to encourage new, undergraduate, CLIMB program students, and Master’s degree candidates who are Ohio residents, to look in their own ‘backyards’ and see how this historic institution of higher learning is energetically beckoning them to the Wilberforce experience,” said James Burrell, assistant vice president of enrollment management at Wilberforce.
Out-of-state students do not qualify for the reduction. Room and board and general fees will remain the same.
Wilberforce is the nation’s first private, Historically Black College/University and is located near Xenia. Last month the university announced during its spring graduation that the school would wiped out $375,000 in debt and fines owed to the school by graduates from spring 2020 through those who graduated in May.