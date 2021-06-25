Wilberforce to cut tuition by 15% for in-state residents

As part of the Historically Black College/University’s “You Matter, We Care, You Belong at Wilberforce University!” campaign, some undergraduate students will now pay $10,217 in the upcoming school year for full tuition, a reduction from the $12,020 tuition for the 2021-2022 academic year.

The same reduction also applies to tuition for the master’s degree and CLIMB, the university’s accelerated adult degree programs.