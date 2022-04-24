VOICES: Symposium highlighted amazing social justice work taking place in Dayton

The inaugural “Imagining Community: Shaping a More Equitable Dayton Symposium,” April 7-8 at the Dayton Arcade, brought together over 600 community members, activists, artists, librarians, students, scholars, for-profit and nonprofit organizations to have open and honest conversations about racial equity in Dayton and strategies for shaping a more equitable Dayton. Through keynotes, plenary sessions, concurrent sessions, art exhibits, and spoken word poetry, our community challenged past racist practices, envisioned new futures, and planned actively for how to achieve these goals. The Imagining Community Symposium was so successful that we are hosting it again next year.
The symposium was inspired by the UnDesign the Redline exhibit which has been traveling around the Miami Valley region since August. The exhibit explores the history and legacy of white supremacist policies and practices that helped shape the Miami Valley that we know of today. The symposium was shaped as a space to continue the dialogue generated by UnDesign the Redline and to provide for collaborative solution generation that would engage a broad range of community members and ideas, especially those who may not have other spaces from which to be heard.
Clearly given the robust attendance from all parts of the city and region, there is a hunger for this sort of dialogue, racial reconciliation, and to be in community together. Participants explored pathways to close the racial wealth gap through more equitable mortgage and real estate practices, as well as through educational opportunities. Furthermore, the little known impact of redlining on Indigenous communities helped attendees recognize significant injustices in their communities that have been unacknowledged and that impact some of the most marginalized members of our urban communities. ShaDawn Battle, a Trotwood based faculty member at Xavier University, served as the keynote for the symposium. Her talk “Chicago Footwork: A lesson on language and reclaiming Black Humanity” showed the ways in which communities engage in bodily practices, such as footwork, as a mode of embodied resistance against the hypersegregation in urban communities.
What is perhaps most impactful about the event was the ability to have open and challenging dialogue, while at the same time framing ways to change policies and practices that have harmed Black, Brown, and Indigenous Daytonians. For example, out of the Thursday morning plenary session strategies were discussed for putting more resources and opportunities toward historically redlined neighborhoods that had experienced wealth and resource extraction. This would be one way to redress the legacy of redlining in our region.
The symposium highlighted the amazing work taking place in Dayton to advance social justice for all. While there is a lot of great action taking place, we know more work needs to be done, and it can’t be done in silos or in isolation. It can only be done in community.
Nancy McHugh is executive director of the University of Dayton Fitz Center for Leadership in Community
Leslie Picca is University of Dayton Roesch Chair in the Social Sciences