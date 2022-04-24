VOICES: Symposium highlighted amazing social justice work taking place in Dayton

The symposium was inspired by the UnDesign the Redline exhibit which has been traveling around the Miami Valley region since August. The exhibit explores the history and legacy of white supremacist policies and practices that helped shape the Miami Valley that we know of today. The symposium was shaped as a space to continue the dialogue generated by UnDesign the Redline and to provide for collaborative solution generation that would engage a broad range of community members and ideas, especially those who may not have other spaces from which to be heard.

Clearly given the robust attendance from all parts of the city and region, there is a hunger for this sort of dialogue, racial reconciliation, and to be in community together. Participants explored pathways to close the racial wealth gap through more equitable mortgage and real estate practices, as well as through educational opportunities. Furthermore, the little known impact of redlining on Indigenous communities helped attendees recognize significant injustices in their communities that have been unacknowledged and that impact some of the most marginalized members of our urban communities. ShaDawn Battle, a Trotwood based faculty member at Xavier University, served as the keynote for the symposium. Her talk “Chicago Footwork: A lesson on language and reclaiming Black Humanity” showed the ways in which communities engage in bodily practices, such as footwork, as a mode of embodied resistance against the hypersegregation in urban communities.