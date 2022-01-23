VOICES: Take care of yourself to better care for others

During this pandemic, the behavioral health team at Five Rivers Health Centers have compassionately assisted hundreds of patients, providing strategies on how to cope with anxiety and depression. If you are experiencing symptoms, it’s very important to see your doctor or provider to rule out any medical issues. Some medical problems such as heart, thyroid, diabetes, or hormone imbalance can mimic mental health issues.

Many people report anxiety as a miserable feeling all day. Symptoms include lightheadedness, dizziness, sweaty palms, dry mouth, racing thoughts and racing heart. Anxiety is your body’s way of letting your head know that whatever you’ve been doing isn’t working anymore and you need to do something different. If you try to numb anxiety with drug or alcohol misuse or other high-risk behaviors, the anxiety may eventually make you physically ill.