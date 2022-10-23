VOICES: Take opportunity to amend Ohio’s constitution seriously

Whatever a particular voter’s opinion is about the two proposed constitutional amendments, it is important for Ohioans to recognize how momentous it is to have the chance to cast a ballot for or against them. Proposed constitutional amendments can be placed on the ballot in Ohio in three different ways: by direct initiative of 10% of the number of Ohioans voting for governor in the most recent election; through the referral of at least a 60% vote in each legislative chamber during one legislative session; or via a constitutional convention.

None of the processes are easy, nor should they be. After all, a constitution is the fundamental law of a state, and it should be difficult to change. From 1913, when the first directly initiated constitutional amendment was on the ballot, through 2014, Ohioans have voted on 67 initiated amendments, and approved only 19 (a 26% approval rate). 160 measures were legislatively referred during that same one-hundred-year span, and the approval rate was 68%. Ohio has not held a constitutional convention since 1912, and Ohio voters have not approved a constitutional amendment since 2018.