VOICES: Teaching about the Constitution and Bill of Rights is important

In 1941, President Franklin D. Roosevelt designated December 15 as Bill of Rights Day to mark the 150th anniversary of the Bill of Rights’ ratification in 1791. It also served as a reminder of the liberties Americans enjoy compared to the totalitarian regimes of the time.

While some may take these rights for granted, as a sitting United States District Judge, I can assure every American that they benefit from these promises every day. Whether it’s speaking up for what you feel is right, reading and watching the news of your preferred choice, or practicing (or not practicing) the religion you believe in, the Bill of Rights plays a significant role in all of our lives.

As a Judge, I rely upon the Constitution and Bill of Rights every day. As a Court, all of our Judges follow the Constitution’s guarantee to ensure that every criminal defendant receives due process and a fair trial, just as our founding fathers demanded hundreds of years ago.

It is a privilege to serve the Miami Valley as a United States District Judge, and I take this responsibility seriously. As a Judge, my responsibility does not stop at making decisions from the bench, but also connects me with the community that I, and the rest of our Court, serve.

That’s why, over the last year, our Court has hosted hundreds of students in Cincinnati, Columbus, and Dayton on field trips. Most often, students visit our federal courthouses. But when they can’t for some reason, our Court’s federal judges go to them, and meet with elementary, middle school and high schools students in their classrooms. Students heard this year from District Judges, Magistrate Judges, Bankruptcy Judges, Law Clerks, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, and the Federal Public Defender for the Southern District of Ohio, as well as representatives from the U.S. Marshals Service, Pretrial Services, Probation, and the Clerk’s Office.

“Civics education is super important. We are creating a new generation of citizens, and I think it’s important for them to know how our process works,” said teacher Jessica Savage, a Pre-Law and Legal Studies Instructor at a Dayton-area school who recently visited the Court on a field trip with her students.

The Court understands that when we speak with students about the Bill of Rights, we are not only addressing our future Judges, lawyers, and jurors, but also speaking to future leaders who will help shape our community for years to come.

We would be happy to host your school or civic organization for a trip to our Courthouse in downtown Dayton. If you or anyone you know may be interested, please feel free to email our Public Information Officer, Parker Perry, at Parker_Perry@ohsd.uscourts.gov.

Hon. Michael Newman is a United States District Judge in Dayton’s federal courthouse.