VOICES: TEDxDayton celebrates 10 years of “ideas worth spreading” thanks to its community

I walked into the Victoria Theatre for dress rehearsal the day before the live TEDxDayton 2019 Signature Event, and my jaw dropped. Four months earlier, I had applied and been selected to be a speaker at the event, and since then I had spent countless hours writing, editing, practicing, fine-tuning, and memorizing my talk. I showed up to “The Vic” 99% memorized (the last 1% is the hardest part!), and was immediately taken aback by the production involved with putting on this event. Lighting, cameras, sound, set design, programs, door signs, food, lanyards and name tags, and a million other things were being set up and finalized for the live show. I had been so focused on my 10-minute of stage time that I hadn’t considered the actual stage and venue. I had seen the high-quality YouTube videos of prior TEDxDayton events, but I hadn’t thought about all it took to make those happen… until I walked in for dress rehearsal.
I went on to give a talk about how seeing math as subjective, and not just objective, can benefit our communities. The crowd was energetic, the sound and lighting was perfect, the other speakers that day were brilliant and funny, and the final videos that made it to YouTube were flawless. When I was asked to join the all-volunteer organizing committee the following year, how could I say no? TEDxDayton helped me to give the talk of my life, and I wanted to help others do the same.
This is my third year working on various committees to plan the Signature Event, but this year is different for two reasons. First, after two years of streaming events due to COVID-19 precautions, we are returning to a live show with an audience. And second, this is Year 10! The first TEDxDayton event was held in 2013 after Marilyn and Larry Klaben attended a TEDx event at the University of Michigan with several other Daytonians, and believed that Dayton would be a great city for this type of event. And they were right!
TEDxDayton is an independently-licensed event under the TED (Technology, Entertainment, Design) brand. “Ideas worth spreading” is the tagline for TED and TEDx events around the world, and this has been the guiding principle for TEDxDayton throughout its 10-year legacy. Talks about education, recidivism, health care, downsizing after retirement, menopause, burlesque, American hardwoods, sexual assault, Bitcoin, memes, and hundreds of other amazing ideas have been presented on the TEDxDayton stage, during events that also included choirs, dancers, poets, a barbershop quartet, a jump-rope team, a classical pianist, and many other performers. And these talks and performances have been viewed over 9 million times online.
So far, Year 10 has been a lot about nostalgia. I’ve gotten to learn about the early days of TEDxDayton, and I’ve met some of the early organizers. I’ve heard so many funny stories from behind the scenes, and I’ve been directed to watch some of the more impactful talks. This year has truly been a celebration, not just of ideas, but of Dayton itself. The organizers, speakers, and entertainers aren’t compensated, and do it out of a genuine love of our city and this region. Sponsors who have provided financial support for the event, all of the attendees throughout the years, and the numerous volunteers all have one thing in common, a passion for our community. So, this year is also a celebration of every person who has made these events possible. Putting on each event is truly a labor of love by so many people, and a marvelous display of teamwork, creativity, and the Git-R-Done spirit.
This year’s event is Friday, October 14, from 9:30am to 3:15pm, with lunch provided, and tickets are still available at TEDxDayton.com. Now that show day is so close, it’s time to look forward. It’s time to open our minds up to new ideas, make new connections, and generate new memories. This year, we will hear about the potential of urban farming right here in downtown Dayton, why managers need to lead with more compassion, how a family reduced their household food waste down to pennies per month, and what you probably have wrong about drone warfare. I’m excited and proud to be part of the team that connects these speakers and their ideas to our community, and I hope that you join us this year at TEDxDayton, and in the years to come.
Luther Palmer is a Dayton native and is currently an Electrical Engineering professor at Wright State University. He serves as the Signature Event Co-Chair for TEDxDayton 2022.
About the Author