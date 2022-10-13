VOICES: TEDxDayton celebrates 10 years of “ideas worth spreading” thanks to its community

So far, Year 10 has been a lot about nostalgia. I’ve gotten to learn about the early days of TEDxDayton, and I’ve met some of the early organizers. I’ve heard so many funny stories from behind the scenes, and I’ve been directed to watch some of the more impactful talks. This year has truly been a celebration, not just of ideas, but of Dayton itself. The organizers, speakers, and entertainers aren’t compensated, and do it out of a genuine love of our city and this region. Sponsors who have provided financial support for the event, all of the attendees throughout the years, and the numerous volunteers all have one thing in common, a passion for our community. So, this year is also a celebration of every person who has made these events possible. Putting on each event is truly a labor of love by so many people, and a marvelous display of teamwork, creativity, and the Git-R-Done spirit.

This year’s event is Friday, October 14, from 9:30am to 3:15pm, with lunch provided, and tickets are still available at TEDxDayton.com. Now that show day is so close, it’s time to look forward. It’s time to open our minds up to new ideas, make new connections, and generate new memories. This year, we will hear about the potential of urban farming right here in downtown Dayton, why managers need to lead with more compassion, how a family reduced their household food waste down to pennies per month, and what you probably have wrong about drone warfare. I’m excited and proud to be part of the team that connects these speakers and their ideas to our community, and I hope that you join us this year at TEDxDayton, and in the years to come.

Luther Palmer is a Dayton native and is currently an Electrical Engineering professor at Wright State University. He serves as the Signature Event Co-Chair for TEDxDayton 2022.