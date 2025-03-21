VOICES: The arts community here helped shape me — and I’m still driven to do more

I think back to the first moment I created — a drawing of a bird of paradise with a level of detail and understanding that may have stunned my kindergarten teacher. She had no idea how her praise would spark a lifelong journey of joy and wonder.

I started this path with no roadmap for success — just a gut feeling that this was the only way forward. I became a first-generation college student, hedging my artistic ambitions with a degree in Political Science. A fluke discovery of an aptitude for dance while trying to fulfill a physical education requirement widened my creative horizons. I studied color theory and learned various art-making techniques, cramming them into my course schedule whenever possible.

Returning to my hometown, I carried a tool belt of newly acquired skills but no clear idea of how it would all play out. I was, however, willing to try.

The community of artists here — Bess Saylor Imber, Gregory Robinson, Bing Davis, Judd Yalkut, and so many others — shaped me. I crossed paths with all of them, saw their performances, studied their work, and absorbed the thoughts and ideas of these living legends, each of whom dedicated their lives to the transformative power of art.

I was eager and willing, making choices — some good, some bad — but always in pursuit of that elusive high only art-making or performing can produce. Even now, I wake up most mornings watching videos about art-making and dance performances on YouTube.

After a full day at ThinkTV, helping to tell the stories of art and creativity in Southwest Ohio, I slip away into the quiet of my studio, crafting three-dimensional collages of woven paper. It’s a constant battle for time, especially with the six nonprofit boards I serve on, driven by the same sense of purpose — because this community deserves to evolve and grow into its potential.

I’ve often written about the transformative power of the arts and how this community is steeped in a rich tradition of producing phenomenal artists who continue to change the world. I believe this with every fiber of my being. And yes, the energy I put into this calling can sometimes seem unsustainable. There’s always the fear that all this effort could be in vain.

As I write this, I’m on a trip to celebrate my 60th journey around the sun. It’s not lost on me that I now have more days behind me than in front. But this realization doesn’t frighten me — it fuels me. I want to do even more.

It would be easy to rest on the laurels of a privileged life, but that’s anathema to my being a native son of this community. Giving back more than you have taken seems like the right thing to do.

With that being said, how about everyone who is able to, donate a little extra to your favorite arts organization? Or buy an original piece of art for your home? You could purchase a ticket for someone who can’t afford it. No more excuses; there is so little time to be wasted.

Life is a banquet, and I’m here to savor it — fueled by the transformative power of art and the unwavering belief that creativity can change the world.

Rodney Veal is the host of ThinkTV/CET Connect and President of the board of OhioDance.