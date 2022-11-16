VOICES: The care economy is in crisis, and it can be addressed by investing in our kids

Unfortunately, the early childhood education industry’s workers are among the lowest-paid in the nation, and Ohio is no exception. This means that the people who are caring for the most vulnerable Ohioans are not earning a salary that would afford them to work without financial worry, and not receiving the respect they deserve. While many have a passion for educating young children, far too many workers leave the industry in favor of higher paying retail jobs.

The root cause for the crisis is a historic under-investment in education and a stubborn devaluation of caregivers and care work. Early childhood educators, who are 95% women, typically earn $11 per hour. While this is higher than Ohio’s hourly minimum wage of $9.30 per hour (and the federal minimum wage of $7.25), it is far lower than what is necessary to raise a family.