VOICES: Dayton region to Congress: Pass CHIPS Act funding

Most of the members of the Ohio Congressional delegation, Democrats and Republicans, are on record supporting funding for the CHIPS Act — as is the President and a majority of both the House and Senate. But it appears to be caught up in controversy that could slow the progress of the legislation.

Though the new Intel facility will be about 90 miles from Dayton, we expect major economic spinoffs from the initial investment in our community. We expect that the Dayton region will be home to a significant number of jobs in the semiconductor supply chain that supports the Ohio Intel facilities, and many more jobs if Intel increases its investment.

This is more than jobs in Ohio. The European Union is considering a $49 billion version of the CHIPS Act. Asian countries which heavily subsidize their semiconductor industries will step up their game. The United States cannot afford to dawdle and let the rest of the world claim the semiconductor jobs of the future—jobs that should be in Ohio.

During the Washington Fly-In, some Dayton region community leaders asked why it is so difficult to enact this legislation when it so clearly benefits the State of Ohio and the nation and it has so much support within Congress. If the answer to that question is not clear, the message from our group is. The Dayton region expects Congress and the members of the Ohio Congressional delegation to set aside ideology, partisanship, and posturing: work together and pass CHIPS Act funding.

Jeff Hoagland is the President and CEO of the Dayton Development Coalition. Chris Kershner is the President and CEO of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce. Michael McDorman is the President and CEO of the Greater Springfield Partnership.

Combined Shape Caption Jeff Hoagland, president and chief executive of Dayton Development Coalition Combined Shape Caption Jeff Hoagland, president and chief executive of Dayton Development Coalition

Combined Shape Caption Chris Kershner is president and CEO of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce Credit: Caroline Williams Credit: Caroline Williams Combined Shape Caption Chris Kershner is president and CEO of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce Credit: Caroline Williams Credit: Caroline Williams